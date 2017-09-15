London subway explosion marks 5th terror attack in Britain this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police sirens sounded the streets of London Friday after an explosion on a subway train injured more than 20 people.

Police have called the explosion a terrorist attack, making it the fifth major terrorism attack in Britain so far this year.

Despite the increase in attacks, many people in western Massachusetts said Americans shouldn’t let terrorism stop them from traveling to Europe.

David Liggon of Ware told 22News, we need to remember terrorism can happen anywhere. “You can’t let something like that deter you from traveling. It happens all over the place, so you can’t predict where and when,” he said.

Tim Marshant of Longmeadow said cancelling travel plans would be giving the terrorists what they want. “I can see how it can be a decision for people, but I think by giving in, you’ll help them accomplish their goals.”

Attacks in the U.K. have become more frequent in recent months.

Five people were killed in March during a vehicle attack near Parliament.

In May, more than 20 people were killed in a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

In June there were two attacks, one near the London Bridge, and another outside of a London Mosque.

Wilbur Swan of Longmeadow said terror attacks have become far too common. “This is what you’re going to face if you’re going to travel. It’s this world today, you’re not going to change it. I don’t know what’s going to happen that’ll make the world a safer place.”

Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the level would not be raised, despite Friday’s attack.

There are 5 threat levels that indicate the likelihood of an attack. The current terror threat in the U.K. is listed as severe, which means an attack is “highly likely.”