London police, say reported explosion on subway, a terrorist incident

LONDON (AP) — Police in London have declared a reported explosion on a subway train, a terrorist incident.

London’s Metropolitan Police and ambulance services earlier confirmed that they were at the scene of “an incident” at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

The underground operator said services have been cut along the line.

All three sent out information via Twitter, saying they would update as soon as possible.

London firefighters are leading passengers off a train along elevated subway tracks near where a reported explosion sent commuters fleeing in panic. Video from the scene showed people picking their way along the tracks.

Photos taken inside the District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a supermarket shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires can be seen. Witnesses said commuters fled the station in a panic.

London ambulance services said they had sent multiple crews to the scene, and police advised people to avoid the area.

