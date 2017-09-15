“La Niña” formation could bring colder than average temperatures this winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to scientists the weather pattern known as “La Niña” is starting to return. La Niña, which is the opposite of El Niño, occurs when colder water builds up in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The most recent forecast models indicate the formation of La Niña in the Northern Hemisphere. There is an increasing chance that the La Niña weather pattern will continue during the fall and winter.

Typically when a La Nina occurs during the winter, we can expect to experience colder than average temperatures here in the Northeast.

Lately we’ve been dealing with temperatures that have been running about 10 degrees above average.