Jose now a Category 1 hurricane

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last few weeks, the United States has been hit by two major hurricanes and now all eyes are on Hurricane Jose.

Jose was downgraded to a tropical storm late Thursday morning, but it became a Category 1 hurricane again by Friday afternoon.

Jose is the fourth threatening hurricane to form over the Atlantic in the past few weeks. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to move more northwest over the weekend. Forecasters said it would strengthen more on Saturday.

It looks like it could come fairly close to New England sometime next week.



22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.