It’s been feeling more like August and not the middle of September

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The leaves are starting to change color and the official start of fall is only a week away but the weather recently has been making it feel more like the middle of summer. People are still even wearing shorts.

Our average high temperatures for this time of year are in the lower 70s and our average ow temperatures are usually in the lower 50s.

Since Tuesday temperatures have been running about 10 degrees warmer than average with highs getting up into the lower 80s.

It’s been perfect weather for those late summer outdoor activities like going for a walk, riding a bike or feeding the ducks.

“I think the perfect temperature is in the mid 70s which it probably is right now but it’s kinda humid but I’ll take any of this over sleet and freezing rain,” said Bonnie Geromini from Hampden.

“This is perfect. It’s been a beautiful summer not too much humidity or anything I would take this all year round and it’s New England so you never know what you’re gonna get so it’s beautiful,” said Marissa Dionne from Enfield, Connecticut.

So enjoy the nice summerlike weather while you can because we know what is just around the corner. Fall officially arrives next Friday, September 22nd at 4:02 in the afternoon.