Hurricanes not unusual for New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In just the past few weeks, the United States has been hit by two major hurricanes, and now, all eyes are on Tropical Storm Jose.

We are, indeed, in peak hurricane season, and while we do not normally get them, we have been hit by hurricanes and tropical storms at this time of year. Back in 1985, Hurricane Gloria brought heavy rains and strong, damaging winds. It was a Category 1 hurricane when it moved through on September 27 of that year.

Hurricane Floyd had weakened to a tropical storm when it moved through on September 16, 1999, but it still caused significant flooding for our area.

One of the most devastating hurricanes in history was the Hurricane of 1938. It moved-in on September 21, causing major flooding and making a mess of the Big E fairgrounds.

We are now tracking Jose, and right now, it looks like it could come fairly close to New England sometime next week.

“We’re watching Jose right now, because we also have a small place on the Cape, so we’re watching that,” Bonnie Geromini of Hampden said.

Jose is currently still a tropical storm, with winds of 70 miles per hour.