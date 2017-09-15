Hundreds of bicyclists register for 5th annual Ride to Remember

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of bicyclists will be riding from Springfield to Boston on Saturday for the fifth annual Ride to Remember event to honor fallen police officers.

Members of law enforcement and people from western Massachusetts flew in from all over the nation to attend this event that brings out hundreds of bicyclists to ride for one common cause.

Hundreds gathered at the Basketball Hall of Fame to register for the Ride to Remember. Police Sergeant John Delaney told 22News that officers have come from as far as California for Saturday’s event.

Sergeant Delaney told 22News that this year’s event will have more riders than ever before. Three hundred and sixty riders will be taking part in this year’s event.

One rider told 22News he’s been training for the big ride.

“We start training around March and we go all the way to August and the beginning of September so it’s almost 6 months that we ride 2 or 3 times a week, so it gets pretty grueling but the payoff is good,” Neil Dona said.

One retired Vermont officer told 22News that the event shines a positive light on law enforcement.

“There’s guys who are out there who have served like I have and we want people to know that we’re good guys,” Officer Vincent DiMauro said.

Riders will meet starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday between the Sheraton and Marriott Hotels on Boland Way in Downtown Springfield.

The ride to Boston will begin at 7 a.m.