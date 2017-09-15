Huge crowd seen on first day of The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The smell of baked potatoes was in the air on the first day of the big fair.

New England’s Great American fair, The Big E opened on Friday and the crowd was huge.

Plenty of people got to experience the fair foods and fun that keep people coming back year after year.

“Absolutely fantastic,” said Dawn Scherer and Cindy Mclaughlin of New Hampshire. “Had the Mardi Gras Parade, got some beads, enjoying ourselves. It’s the best place to come. You gotta come. It’s worth the money. Enjoy yourself. Family, friends, it’s a great time.”

If you’re heading to the fair on Saturday, it’s Main Day while Sunday will be Storrowton Day and Chalice of Salvation Sunday.