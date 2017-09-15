Former bowling alley in Westfield demolished

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – First, it was a transportation hub, then it was a bowling alley. But now it’s getting torn down.

Romani’s Bowling Alley on Church Street closed back in 2012. The Redevelopment Authority acquired the property and demolished it.

Now the property is getting cleaned up and it will be turned in to a parking lot for “smart parking,” as part of the redevelopment authority’s Elm Street Urban Renewal Plan.

“It’s moving fast now,” Joe Mitchell told 22News. “Unfortunately, as much as we want these things to go as quickly as possible, it is a marathon and not a sprint. We are seeing some milestones being met and I’m really happy to be part of that.”

PVTA opened the adjacent Olver Transit Pavilion back in April. A multi-use building will also be constructed in the area, which Mitchell says will set the table for private investment.

Mitchell says the parking lot should be completed by October 7.