Dr. Phil – “‘Our sweet little granny has become a pill-popping, vodka drinking, menace to society'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Misti says her mother, Lisa, is a “raging alcoholic” who has failed rehab three times and was arrested and charged with her third DUI just days before appearing on the show.

Misti’s husband, Brent, says Lisa has a serious alcohol and pill popping problem, and it would be a “weight lifted off their shoulders if she just died.”

Lisa’s siblings, Jim and Deann, say she’s an embarrassment to the family. They claim Lisa terrorizes their elderly parents so badly that police have been called at least 50 times. They also claim she has stolen their 90-year-old father’s cancer medication and also assaulted him.

Lisa says she’s not an alcoholic – she’s just a person who likes to drink.

So, is it too late for Lisa to change her lifestyle? Find out if Dr. Phil can give Lisa the reality check her family desperately needs.

