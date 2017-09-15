Congressman Neal on DACA program: We ought to reach an agreement

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal held a town hall forum in Pittsfield on Friday to discuss issues important with western Massachusetts voters.



Berkshire County residents came out to the Robert Boland Theater at Berkshire Community College to hear the Congressman speak.



A major concern for many nationwide is the future of DACA. President Trump announced last week that his administration will repeal the program, which currently protects 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants from deportation.

“These young people were brought here at a stage in their lives where they know no other country,” Congressman Neal told 22News. “They work here, go to college here and we ought to be able to reach an agreement to normalize their status.”

On Friday, President Trump signaled his support for a possible deal to protect “dreamers” and is working with congress to do so.

The Interfaith Council of western Massachusetts released a statement today in response to the termination of DACA.

It states, in part, “We add our voices of concern and protest to those expressed nationwide last week regarding…the decision to end the DACA program…we urge congress to pass bipartisan legislation…that promotes our highest, most compassionate moral vision.”