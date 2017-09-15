Community organizations benefit from annual Day of Caring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Springfield-area volunteers performed thousands of dollars worth of free labor Friday for the betterment of their communities.

It was all part of the Pioneer Valley United Way’s 23rd annual Day of Caring. Dozens of volunteers who work for the Mestek Corporation spent the day painting and landscaping at the Springfield Boys and Girls Club. The volunteers described the experience as deeply rewarding.

“It’ll be a nice accomplishment. It’s beautiful out there. They appreciate the work we’re doing, it’s a great donation,” Day of Caring volunteer Tammie Griffin said. “It’s a great thing for keeping the kids off the street.”

The Day of Caring included volunteers spending the day working on improvement projects from Wilbraham to Westfield.