Cancer survivors attend fundraiser for Relay for Life

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cancer survivors and caregivers gathered at Springfield City Hall Friday night for the Light Up Springfield event.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Relay for Life.

Luminaries were lit in honor of friends and family who are currently battling or have died from cancer.

Event coordinator and cancer survivor Diane Hartmann told 22News that cancer survivors make up one big family.

“Cancer patients are really funny because you mention the word cancer and you have an immediate friend,” Hartmann said. “We bond together we cry together, we talk together, we laugh together and it’s just a great family.”

The official kickoff to Springfield’s Relay for Life will be on September 30 at the Trinity Church.