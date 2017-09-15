“Buzzed driving” course shows danger of impairment behind the wheel

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – If you think buzzed driving is ok, think again! The Montague and Deerfield police departments brought out their impaired driving simulation course to Greenfield Savings Bank in Turners Falls Friday, to educate community members about just how hard it is to drive while intoxicated.

Deerfield Police Officer Brian Ravish instructed willing volunteers interested in trying the course out.

Kim Zabek, call manager at Greenfield Savings Bank, was one of those who participated in the simulation.

“It was actually very blurry,” Zabek said. “It definitely impaired your vision.”

Everyone who participated in this buzzed and impaired driver training had to put on goggles, which allow you to experience what it is like to have alcohol or another drug in your system. There were goggles that represent a lower to higher alcohol content, and even drugs such as marijuana and opiates.

“A lot of people might think if they have one or two beers they are okay to drive. Today, they can come down and put on a set of goggles representative of one or two beers and take a cart for a ride,” Montague Police Chief Charles Dodge said.

Greenfield Savings Bank teamed up with the Montague and Deerfield Police Departments in their “Buzzed Day.” The event was part of Greenfield Savings Bank’s buzzed-themed day to celebrate their customers. A local barber shop offered free buzz cuts later in the afternoon, and there was a power tool display. Greenfield Savings Bank also offered free “buzz points” to open up a checking account.

The Montague Police Department hopes to have this course at their open house next month.