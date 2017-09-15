Brookings School awarded $2,000 grant for science programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Elias Brookings Elementary School in Springfield received funding for their science and technology programs on Friday.

The $2,000 grant comes from the trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. This is the second grant they’ve awarded in Massachusetts this year.

The students also got a chance to show off their most recent science project.

“Think of it as a build-what-you-want, but with a team,” student Michael Anderson explained. “I built it with a group and we did pretty well. We built a house, other people had other ideas and it all worked out.”

The money will be used to create a maker space where students can learn to design and build their own projects.