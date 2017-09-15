7 arrests made after investigation of Fentanyl-laced heroin sales

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Seven people were arrested on drug charges in Norwalkon Thursday as part of an operation to crack down on heroin sales.

Police say after several complaints from residents and business owners about drug dealing, loitering and public drinking on Ely Avenue, officers conducted a lengthy investigation into the sale of heroin in the area. During the investigation, several purchases of Fentanyl-laced heroin were made and drug sale arrest warrants were issued for three people.

On Thursday, Special Services Division and Community Police Services Division conducted Operation Nip Tuck. The following arrests were made during the operation:

Richard Tuck, 53, of Norwalk was charged with six counts of Sale of Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit Sale of Narcotics.

Richard Tuck

Roberta Tuck, 55, of Bridgeport was charged with three counts of Sale of Narcotics for prior drug sales. She was also charged with Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics within 1500′ of a School relating to her arrest on Thursday.

Roberta Tuck

Charles Tuck, 52, of Norwalk was charged with four counts Sale of Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit Sale of Narcotics for prior drug sales. He was also charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell and Risk of Injury to a Minor for his arrest on Thursday.

Charles Tuck

Yolanda Williams, 26, of Norwalk, was charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

Yolanda Williams

James Higgs, 51 of Norwalk, was charged with Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics within 1500′ of a School

James Higgs

Andrew Hoffkins, 30, of Norwalk, was charged with Possession of Narcotics and Possession within 1500′ of a School.

Andrew Hoffkins

Angelo Ciotti, 53 of Norwalk, was charged Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance within 1500′ of a School.

Angelo Ciotti

They will all appear in court on September 26th.