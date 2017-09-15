5th annual “Ride to Remember” expected to be the biggest one ever

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just over 12 hours from now more than 300 riders will leave from Springfield for ride to remember.

For the fifth year in a row hundreds of riders will hop on their bikes and ride 106 miles for a good cause.

This year’s ride from Springfield to Boston is dedicated to State Trooper Thomas Clardy, and Auburn Police Officer Ronald Tarentino, who died in the line of duty last year.

One officer told 22News, “I’m hoping that one day we do the ride and we don’t have to ride for a police officer. But on the monument in Boston, trooper Clardy and officer Tarentino from Auburn, lost their lives protecting the citizens of Massachusetts, and we’re honoring them.”

A portion of the money raised for “Ride to Remember” will be going to finish off soccer fields and a memorial park in honor of Officer Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina both killed in the line of duty.

This is the biggest ride so far.

The same officer added, “The first year we figured when I started this we’d maybe get 40 or 50 guys but it was 160 and it’s grown to 360. So who knows where this is going.”

Riders will leave from Boland Way in downtown Springfield at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Residents are invited to line the streets at 6:30 a.m. and cheer on the riders as they head to Boston.

22News Storm Team meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei and anchor Ashley Afonso will be among the 360 riders on Saturday.