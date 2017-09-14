Woman arrested, heroin seized in Deerfield traffic stop

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Suspected heroin and a pellet gun were seized and a woman was arrested during a traffic stop in Deerfield Wednesday night.

Deerfield police posted on their official Facebook page that Yvia Walker of Greenfield now faces a heroin possession charge and several motor vehicle charges, following the stop on Routes 5 and 10.

Deerfield police say that a patrolling officer pulled Walker over, after noticing her driving erratically. The officer spoke with her, and determined that she had a revoked license. She was placed under arrest, after which time officers allegedly found “what appeared to be heroin, and paraphernalia consistent with drug use.” They also discovered a Ruger air pellet gun that did not have an orange tip; making it appear to be an actual rifle.

Walker will be arraigned Thursday in Greenfield District Court.