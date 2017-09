WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the operator of the orange motorcycle in the photo.

Wilbraham police said officers tried to stop the orange motorcycle for traffic violations but the motorist drove off at a high rate of speed around 8:50 a.m., Wednesday morning.

You are asked to call Wilbraham police at 413-596-3837, if you recognize the motorcycle or have any information.