Power restored following outage in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Gas and Electric has located the cause and fixed an outage affecting a significant portion of the city Thursday afternoon.

The utility posted on their official Facebook page that the outage affected the Holyoke Road, Union Street, Elm Street, and Main Street areas, as well as nearby side streets.

A viewer contacting 22News through our Report It feature said that the outage was causing issues at traffic lights along Route 20 (Main Street).

WG&E provided updates on their Facebook page.