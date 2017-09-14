Wage gap still exists, but slowly narrowing in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- If you’re a woman working in Massachusetts, you’re making the most money on average compared to other states.

But, men are still making more money than you.

Women in Massachusetts made only 84 cents to every dollar a man made last year, but the gap is slowly narrowing according to a yearly study put out by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on median usual weekly earnings for full-time wage and salary workers in every state.

The ratio of women’s to men’s earnings is up 2.7% in Massachusetts.

10 years ago, women earned just under 75% of what men did.

Nationwide, women earned just under 82% of men last year.

The study says that women in Mississippi make the least amount of money.

Their median pay was $624 a week compared to $932 a week in Massachusetts.

To get these numbers, the US Census Bureau conducts monthly surveys of earnings from 60,000 eligible households.

The study does not control for factors that can be important in explaining earnings differences like job skills and responsibilities, work experience and specializations.

Last summer Governor Baker signed a bill into law that requires men and women to be paid equally for the same work.

That will go into effect next summer.