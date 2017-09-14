Suspect arrested in Springfield double murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State troopers arrested a suspect early Thursday morning, in a double murder that took place in Springfield more than three months ago.

Demetrius Moore, 26, of Springfield was arraigned Thursday in Springfield District Court on charges in the killings of Chauncy Marshall and Warren Payne, Jr. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County DA’s Office says that the two died as a result of their injuries in a June 4 shooting at the Kickback Lounge on State Street.

The 27 year-old Payne died right after the shooting, while Marshall, 31, did not succumb to his injuries until days later. A third victim of the shooting survived.

Leydon says that state police pulled Moore over early Thursday morning, after they noticed he was speeding and running a red light. During the traffic stop, a trooper determined that Moore had a warrant for his arrest on a murder charge out of Springfield District Court. He was then placed under arrest.

“My sympathies to the victims and their families. I would like to thank the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit for their work in identifying a suspect early on in this investigation, and to the Massachusetts State Police for taking him into custody,” District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a news release sent to 22News. “My office will now seek to successfully prosecute this case in order to bring justice to both the victims and their families.”

Moore was ordered held without the right to bail during his arraignment Thursday. He is due back in court on October 16.