Survivors Journey’s program to welcome new mentors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Survivor Journey’s program met to welcome cancer survivors to serve as new mentors, Thursday night.

The program provides emotional and social support for cancer survivors and caregivers.

Program founder and cancer survivor, Dr. Jay Burton told 22News having a mentor made a huge difference in his recovery.

“I was able to contact him, spent an hour on the phone and feel a lot more confident with the decisions I had to make and I’m a doctor,” said Dr. Burton. “This just made a huge impression upon me.”

