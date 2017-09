CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Police Union is holding their 6th annual Charitable Golf Tournament in memory of Kevin E. Ambrose, who was killed in the line of duty. President Joseph Gentile and Vice President Steven Tatro shared more.

Springfield Police Union 364

September 29 – Noon

Crestview Country Club

281 Shoemaker Lane, Agawam

413-787-6339

364gives.com