“Raise Up Massachusetts” fights to raise minimum wage

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You might end up voting on whether to raise the minimum wage in Massachusetts in 2018.

Raise Up Massachusetts is launching a signature gathering campaign to raise support for establishing a $15 per hour minimum wage in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts currently has a minimum wage of $11 per hour, but Raise Up Massachusetts is pushing to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

But to get the issue onto the ballot, they’ll need to gather nearly 65,000 signatures.

Over the weekend, the campaign is heading to western Massachusetts with stops including Northampton, Amherst and Greenfield.

Co-chair of Raise Up Massachusetts Lew Finfer, told 22News, “We’re trying to raise it to $15 which would be better wage for a lot of people. It would be about $31,000 a year.”

But Massachusetts retailers are concerned a $15 minimum wage could cause them to raise prices and hurt businesses.

Campaigners still have a long way to go before the question can make it onto the ballot. They have until late November to file the signatures with local election officials.