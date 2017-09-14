President Trump praises rescue workers on Hurricane Irma response

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Trump praised first responders and state officials on Thursday after arriving in Florida to inspect damage from Hurricane Irma.

Speaking at the Fort Myers Airport, the president credited rescue workers and the state on preventing the tremendous loss of life that had been feared ahead of the hurricane.

So far, 23 deaths are attributed to Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Trump praised the pace of power restorations, with about 2.5 million homes still in the dark across the state.

“To see the Coast Guard, to see the Army, the Marines, everybody,” President Trump said. “The Navy. The job that everybody has done is incredible.”

Millions of people remain without power across the southeast.