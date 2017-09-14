Police seize kilo of fentanyl worth $1 Million

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police troopers say they seized one kilogram of Fentanyl after a traffic stop on I-95 in Old Lyme on Wednesday.

Troopers say at approximately 2:30 pm., they along with detectives from the Statewide Narcotics Task Force conducted a traffic stop on I-95 northbound near exit 70 in Old Lyme.

Detectives say they stopped a 2009 Honda Accord being driven by Gabri Darlin Javier-Delapaz after they received information that the vehicle may contain illegal narcotics. While officers were speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, Javier-Delapaz and the passenger, Alcides Rafael Gomez-Alba, they determined that there were illegal narcotics inside of the vehicle. Both of the occupants gave officers consent to search the car, officers say.

Troopers, detectives and a narcotic detection K9 officer searched the vehicle. The K9 alerted troopers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. When troopers searched the vehicle further, they say they found one solid brick of suspected illegal narcotics that they determined to be fentanyl in the car. They say the brick of fentanyl weighed one kilogram and carried a street value of approximately one million dollars.

Both Javier-Delapaz and Gomez-Alba were taken into custody. Officers say 26-year-old Javier-Delapaz of Providence was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics over one ounce with intent to sell. They also say 28-year-old Gomez-Alba of Providence was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. Both men were held on a $500,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Thursday.