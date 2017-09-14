Pet of the Week: Sweetie the guinea pig

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Sweetie, a 2-year-old guinea pig. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications at Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Sweetie and about other events going on at Dakin.

Sweetie

Guinea Pig

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years, 6 months

Sweetie is a really adorable guinea pig who is friendly and enjoys a little time outside her cage every day (in a guinea pig-safe room, of course) to scamper around. Like most guinea pigs, Sweetie loves leafy greens, blueberries, apples and hay, which is a huge part of a guinea pig diet.

Guinea pig facts/tips:

Guinea pigs are known for their vocalizations. They often squeak with delight when their favorite humans enter the room

They rarely bite, but can nip if mishandled or fear a threatening animal

Once your pig is used to you (and being handled), you can let her play in a small room for daily exercise. Be sure to remove electrical wires and other hazards that she might chew on

Be sure to remove soiled bedding, droppings and stale food from the cage daily

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/36372564

News/Other Events:

Helping Animals From Southern Shelters – What You Can Do!

Our shelter partners in the south (Texas and along Irma’s path in South Carolina) have asked us to help them by taking pets who were in their shelters before the storms hit down south. They need to have room to help the pets who are displaced by the storms and are separated from their families, so we have been taking in dogs and lots of cats from Texas and South Carolina. If you have been thinking about adopting, now is a great time because you will be helping us make room for pets coming up from the south. If you’re not in the market to adopt, please help by spreading the word to friends who may be interested in having a new pet. When you adopt, you’re saving two pets…the one you’ll bring home, and the one you just made space for who needs to have their chance at adoption! Here’s who we have currently at our adoption centers in Springfield and Leverett: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/

5th Annual Mutts & Mimosas – October 1 from 11am – 2pm at Quonquont Farm in Whately

Dakin’s biggest annual fundraiser is coming…will you be there? Mutts & Mimosas is a terrific brunch event for people AND their dogs (if dogs are crowd-friendly and on a non-retractable leash) at scenic Quonquont Farm in Whately, MA. We’re serving a vegetarian brunch catered by Seth Mias, a make-your-own mimosa bar and live music from Banish Misfortune. We’ll have a silent auction, as well as a special auction for a year’s worth of wine. You can try reiki with your pup! Join us in a gorgeous setting for a lovely day, with or without your four-footed friend! Tickets are $75 per person through September 30. Admission for dogs is free, with an option to purchase a gourmet dog meal for $10. Tickets are available online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/mutts-and-mimosas.html

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.