Mt. Sugarloaf access road reopened after repairs finished

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Conservation and Reservation opened the Mt. Sugarloaf access road on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule.

They wanted to get this done in time for the fall foliage.

The view from the summit of Mt. Sugarloaf is one of the best spots to get a bird’s eye view of western Massachusetts. To get to the summit, you can either hike up the trails, or drive up the access road.

The road was closed on Monday and Tuesday so crews could repair an old culvert.

On Thursday, many people were hiking up the mountain and enjoying the view.

“It’s really amazing out here,” Ian Sax said. “The views are incredible and, yeah, we are getting into fall. So when the trees change color, I can’t even imagine on how cool it’s going to look.”

Mt. Sugarloaf Reservation Park Supervisor Sam Jurkowski told 22News they get the most visitors from mid September to late October.

They’ll be closing the Mt. Sugarloaf Reservation for the season on October 21.