MassDOT planning to improve I-91 traffic flow in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT wants to improve safety and traffic flow on I-91 in Holyoke.

Several residents attended a public meeting at Holyoke Community College Thursday night to hear about the proposal to rebuild Exit 17.

The project would specifically improve the Route 141 interchange off I-91.

During peak commute hours, traffic often backs up onto I-91 from the off-ramps, which MassDOT calls a major safety concern.

Richard Masse, the project developer, told 22News, “Cars are sitting there waiting to exit via the ramp and we have high speed interstate traffic going by at 65, 70 miles per hour.”

The project is still in the early planning stages.

MassDOT expects to receive $3.5 million in federal funding for the construction in 2021.