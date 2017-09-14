MassDOT: 91 Northbound lanes and ramps to reopen within 3 months

Full beneficial use of the highway should be available by spring 2018.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Major announcements on the progress of the Interstate 91 Reconstruction project were made during a construction update meeting in Springfield Wednesday night.

Here are some of the updates provided to 22News by MassDOT:

COMPLETED SO FAR: 

  • All deck demolition is complete
  • Southbound: Concrete placements completed on all spans
  • Northbound: Most concrete placements completed, 8 spans still need concrete
  • Exit/Entrance Ramps: All ramps have completed concrete deck placements EXCEPT at Exit 8, which will be completed this month

WITHIN THE NEXT THREE MONTHS (September 2017-December 2017): 

  • Reopen ALL Northbound lanes and ramps within the bounds of the elevated highway
  • Reopen Exit 6 Southbound
  • Complete remaining concrete deck and barrier placements
  • Complete highway lighting & snow fence installation
  • Northbound I-91 will be paved and striped prior to reopening
  • Continue pier repairs & bearing replacements
  • Continue painting of steel beams

BY SPRING 2018:

  • Full beneficial use
  • All lanes & ramps open
  • Limited contract work continues
  • Completion of superstructure work, bridge barriers and guardrails
  • Removal of temporary concrete barriers
  • Final paving complete
  • Permanent traffic markings in place
  • Permanent lighting complete

 