MassDOT: 91 Northbound lanes and ramps to reopen within 3 months

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Major announcements on the progress of the Interstate 91 Reconstruction project were made during a construction update meeting in Springfield Wednesday night.

Here are some of the updates provided to 22News by MassDOT:

COMPLETED SO FAR:

All deck demolition is complete

Southbound: Concrete placements completed on all spans

Northbound: Most concrete placements completed, 8 spans still need concrete

Exit/Entrance Ramps: All ramps have completed concrete deck placements EXCEPT at Exit 8, which will be completed this month

WITHIN THE NEXT THREE MONTHS (September 2017-December 2017):

Reopen ALL Northbound lanes and ramps within the bounds of the elevated highway

Reopen Exit 6 Southbound

Complete remaining concrete deck and barrier placements

Complete highway lighting & snow fence installation

Northbound I-91 will be paved and striped prior to reopening

Continue pier repairs & bearing replacements

Continue painting of steel beams

BY SPRING 2018:

Full beneficial use

All lanes & ramps open

Limited contract work continues

Completion of superstructure work, bridge barriers and guardrails

Removal of temporary concrete barriers

Final paving complete

Permanent traffic markings in place

Permanent lighting complete