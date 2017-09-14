MassDOT: 91 Northbound lanes and ramps to reopen within 3 months

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Major announcements on the progress of the Interstate 91 Reconstruction project were made during a construction update meeting in Springfield Wednesday night.
Here are some of the updates provided to 22News by MassDOT:
COMPLETED SO FAR:
- All deck demolition is complete
- Southbound: Concrete placements completed on all spans
- Northbound: Most concrete placements completed, 8 spans still need concrete
- Exit/Entrance Ramps: All ramps have completed concrete deck placements EXCEPT at Exit 8, which will be completed this month
WITHIN THE NEXT THREE MONTHS (September 2017-December 2017):
- Reopen ALL Northbound lanes and ramps within the bounds of the elevated highway
- Reopen Exit 6 Southbound
- Complete remaining concrete deck and barrier placements
- Complete highway lighting & snow fence installation
- Northbound I-91 will be paved and striped prior to reopening
- Continue pier repairs & bearing replacements
- Continue painting of steel beams
BY SPRING 2018:
- Full beneficial use
- All lanes & ramps open
- Limited contract work continues
- Completion of superstructure work, bridge barriers and guardrails
- Removal of temporary concrete barriers
- Final paving complete
- Permanent traffic markings in place
- Permanent lighting complete