Local Red Cross volunteers continuing efforts in Texas, Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents are among the 117 volunteers from Massachusetts now in the hurricane-stricken areas of Texas and Florida.

From its headquarters in Cambridge, the Massachusetts Red Cross reports that the national organization has already provided $45 million in Hurricane Harvey relief.

The 117 volunteers have focused on supplying food and shelter to the thousands uprooted from their homes.

Meanwhile, Red Cross volunteer teams have been dispatched to distribute clean-up supplies to families who are able to move back into their homes.