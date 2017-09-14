Lengthy jail sentence for man who committed $5 robbery

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A western Massachusetts man who got away with $5 when he robbed a pizza delivery driver has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 20-year-old Aaron Dakota Fogg was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and larceny.

Prosecutors say the Belchertown man pointed a BB gun at the side of the driver’s head on the night of June 6, after approaching him and asking for change. The driver handed over $5, which was all he had at the time.

Fogg was arrested two days later at his home. He originally pleaded not guilty, and was held without bail after being ruled a dangerous person.