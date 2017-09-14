Joey Chestnut to participate in cheeseburger-eating contest at Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The most famous name in competitive eating will be coming to the Big E in hopes of breaking a record, and taking home a $4,000 prize. Joey Chestnut is among the entrants in the second-annual White Hut Cheesburg Eating Championship on September 23.

At last year’s contest, competitive eater Matt Stonie set a world record by consuming 41 burgers in 10 minutes. Chestnut hopes to break that record, but will be challenged in the Major League Eating competition by #2-ranked Carmen Cincotti, as well as #4-ranked Geoffrey Esper of Oxford, Massachusetts, #15-ranked Eric “Badlands” Booker, and #26-ranked “Crazy Legs” Conti.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the White Hut World Cheeseburg Eating Championship back to the Big E for a second year – and we’re raising the stakes in bringing in Chestnut and Cincotti,” White Hut owner EJ Barkett said in a news release sent to 22News. “We’re very happy Balise is returning as our presenting sponsor and helping us make the event bigger and better. We couldn’t do it without them.”

The grand prize for this year’s contest is $4,000.