Iron Duke Brewing debuts beer to benefit ALS research

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens came to Thursday’s release of a new beer from Iron Duke Brewing that supports ALS in Ludlow.

The beer is called Positivity IPA, and is offered on tap and in bottles.

The brewing company said Jason from the #Positivity organization was the inspiration behind this beer. One dollar from each pint sold will be donated to support ALS research.

Iron Duke owner Mike Marcoux told 22News, “So say we sell 100 pints tonight of Positivity, then there goes $100. But we’ll be doing this not just tonight, we’ll be doing it until the batch is gone. So we plan on raising thousands of dollars for ALS research.”

Marcoux said the beer is a double IPA and it has hints of citrus and peach.