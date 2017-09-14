“Immediate jeopardy” no longer exists at Longmeadow nursing home

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health determined that “immediate jeopardy” no longer exists at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow. But the nursing home is still not allowed to admit new residents.

The state has been investigating JGS Lifecare since August, when two dementia residents were found trapped between the side rail and mattress of their beds. One of those residents was found dead.

The Department of Public Health was at the facility on Tuesday. They declared that the nursing home’s provider agreement, which allows the facility to be reimbursed by Medicare is no longer in jeopardy.

But deficiencies that affect patient care still exist. JGS Lifecare has until the end of February to fix those problems or it will lose its provider agreement.

The nursing home also needs to submit a “plan of correction” to the state before it can admit new residents. The nursing home is being fined $15,000 per day and those fines now total more than $225,000.