Illegal dumping a continued problem in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Illegal dumping continues to be a problem in Springfield.

22News found garbage and junked furniture on Bruno Road. Neighbors told 22News they believe the garbage is dumped there by people who live outside of the community.

Nilsa Guzman, who lives in the area, said the trash makes it dangerous to drive to and from her home.

“By the time I drive down here, I can have an accident here,” Guzman told 22News. “People don’t think about that. People live around here, can’t you just take your garbage somewhere else?”

Guzman told 22News she’s seen illegal dumping on Bruno Road for years, and hopes police find whoever is responsible.