How do businesses near The Big E deal with traffic?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New England’s Great State Fair opens its gates to the public Friday.

More than one million people attended The Big E last year and even more are expected to travel to the fair this year. With The Big E comes increased traffic, which can affect businesses that are located on this busy street.

Some businesses on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield change their hours of operation to try and accommodate customers. Others get rid of hours entirely due to the increased traffic flow, which can impact sales.

Timothy O’Keefe of Central Chevrolet told 22News, “We used to try and stay open on weekends. We’re closed every weekend for the three weekends during the fair because of traffic because no one can get in and out of here.”

Owner of Memo’s Restaurant, Dominic Pompi told 22News that he doesn’t mind the traffic. Pompi said the fair has allowed him to meet many people over the years, some who still stop in once they are in town and he looks forward to seeing them every year.

“It’s pretty good for business. People seem to think traffic during the week is hectic but the way the cops on the street have it going it flows really good and their missing out if they don’t come see us during the fair,” said Pompi.

MassDOT is also advising that people going to The Big E monitor traffic flow and drive times online.