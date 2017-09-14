Guns, heroin, cocaine and cash recovered during drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two illegal handguns are off the street after a drug bust in Springfield. Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News four people were arrested around 12:30pm Thursday afternoon after police observed a drug deal. This was part of a joint operation between the Springfield Police Narcotics Unit, the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force and the Holyoke Police Department.

Alleged drug dealers William Cordova and his girlfriend Julaidy Melendez were arrested. The 33 year old Cordova of Springfield facing heroin distribution and heroin possession with intent to distribute charges, along with cocaine trafficking and illegal firearm charges. The 27 year old Melendez faces heroin, cocaine and firearms charges.

After allegedly witnessing a drug deal at the corner of Main and Harriet Street, police made those arrests. Detectives also obtained a search warrant for 95 Littleton Street in Springfield. Police seized heroin, cocaine, $1080 in cash and two handguns.

60 year old Jose Rivera of Springfield and 47 year old Rafel Roman of Westfield were also arrested for heroin possession.