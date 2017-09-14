Generator blamed in 7-year-old’s death

(WFLA) Florida’s Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation on Tuesday regarding the death of a seven-year-old who apparently died as the result of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator being run inside a home.

The girl’s mother, Shashunda Wilson, 41, who lives in Lakeland, said she work up Wednesday morning and felt dizzy.

Her daughter, Terryn Wilson, who sleeps in her bed with her, appeared to be dead.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded and found Shashunda sitting outside.

She told responders the generator was running in the living room while she and her daughter were asleep in the bedroom.

Once inside, deputies found the victim, dead in the bed she shared with her mother.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2h4oGpF