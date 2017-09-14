Food pantry donations down as fall approaches

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – These are lean times for agencies that feed the hungry.

Every month, more western Massachusetts families turn to community food pantries to put food on the table. Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry provides food for 100 new clients every month.

Executive Director Andrea Marion told 22News that it is during this time of year when donations drop-off by up to 50%.

Operations Manager Alex Ruiz hopes the donors they depend on will increase their giving in time for the holidays.

“We have a lot of people in Chicopee who donate to us,” Ruiz said.

Each day, Lorraine’s helps dozens of people in the city who have no other source of food.