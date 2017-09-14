Fairgoers to see new attractions on first day of The Big E

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When the Big E opens on Friday, for the start of its 101 season, there will be a new premier attraction to delight fairgoers.

After raising camels, Florida native and animal care specialist Ryan Henning decided it’s time to take his camels on the road as an attraction.

The 13 camels he and his partners have raised will give their first “Camel Kingdom” performances at The Big E.

“Dolby, she’s one of our rare Dromedary camels, they’re spotted camels as you can see, beautiful blue eyes,” said Ryan Henning, a member of the Camel Kingdom. “There are about 100 of these beautiful creatures in the U.S. and a thousand in the entire world.”

Camels are known for their sense of curiosity especially near TV cameras. They’ll perform each day at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in their enclosure facing the Avenue of States across from the New Hampshire building.

Henning said Camels live to the ripe old age of 50, and he insists these Camels are treated with the utmost care for their well being.

“We want people leaving the show knowing that these guys are well cared for, living longer, healthier, happier lives in our care,” Henning told 22News.

One day in the future, the new born camels will join the Camel Kingdom when they grow up.

Right now they’re just a few weeks old, needing care and feeding on a hearty diet of a half gallon of milk every two hours.