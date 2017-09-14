Early voting not an option in this year’s local elections

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You can’t vote early in Massachusetts this year. And time is running out to cast an absentee ballot.

If you can’t make it to the polls on election day, you can still cast an absentee ballot if you won’t be in town, have a physical disability or a religious belief that prevents you from going in person.

According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth, all requests for absentee ballots must be received by your local election official no later than noon on the day before the election for which the ballot is being requested.

Also, in this year’s city or town election cycle, you cannot vote early. Chicopee Registrar of Voters Janina Surdyka told 22News that early voting “applies only to state election or Presidential election at this point, unless something changes.”

The next election where early voting will be allowed is the 2018 state elections.

Springfield and Chicopee have preliminary elections on Tuesday.