Deal or no deal?

(NBC News) President Trump is denying a reported deal with Democratic leaders that would extend protection for immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

After a dinner meeting at the White House Wednesday night, Democrats reported that Mr. Trump had agreed to back off on his call for a border wall in exchange for other border security measures and a permanent fix to “DACA”, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program created by President Obama.

Early Thursday morning the president tweeted “No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote,” then told reporters as he was departing to survey Hurricane Irma damage “The wall is going to be built. It’ll be funded a little bit later.”

Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi say the president’s tweets are “not inconsistent with the agreement reached last night” on DACA.

