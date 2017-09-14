Class helps elderly stay active without an increased risk of falling

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Just because you’re elderly, doesn’t mean you have to be frail and not active.

Highland Valley Elder Services visited the Christopher Heights Assisted Living Facility in Northampton on Thursday for a free class called “A Matter of Balance.”

Class leaders provided advice for people who have a fear of falling and, because of that fear, are less active, increasing their chances of falling.

Highland Valley volunteers told 22News that staying flexible is the key, along with making your home as safe as possible.

“We ask our people coming the workshops to do a home assessment,” Don Freeman explained. “Basically, it’s to go room by room and look at what features there are in each part of the house that might cause them to fall.”

Falls are the leading cause of injuries for older Americans. One in four Americans age 65 or older will fall each year, resulting in more than 27,000 deaths and more than $30 billion in healthcare costs.

September 22, the first day of autumn, marks National Falls Prevention Awareness Day.