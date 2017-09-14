Chalice of Salvation Mass televised live from The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (The Big E) – The Big E will be the site of the “Chalice of Salvation” Mass, Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10am. The Mass, televised live on WWLP-22News, the local NBC affiliate, will be celebrated by the Most Reverend Mitchell T. Rozanski, Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, and underwritten by St. Pierre-Phaneuf Funeral Chapels.

“The Chalice of Salvation” program, now in its 60th year, is the region’s only one-hour weekly televised Mass and is seen every Sunday morning at 10am on 22News. It is produced by the Catholic Communications Office of the Diocese of Springfield and normally broadcasted from the Holy Spirit Chapel at St. Michael’s Cathedral, Springfield.

Televised from The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage, sponsored by xfinity®, the Mass will be held under a 130-foot by 100-foot tent and will be open to fairgoers, exhibitors, volunteers and vendors on the grounds.

The St. Cecilia’s Church of Wilbraham’s adult and youth choir will participate as well as The Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Women’s Club of Springfield.

The Fair also hosts Mass each Sunday in its Union Meetinghouse in Storrowton Village at 8am as well as in the Circus Spectacular tent Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 at 10am. All are welcome to attend. There will also be non-denominational services Sept. 24 and Oct . 1 at 9am in the Meetinghouse.

