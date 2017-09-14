Boba “bubble” tea

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’ve gone to a tea or coffee shop, you’ve probably seen the tea with the big bubbles in the bottom, served with a large straw. Sean Condon AKA Mr. Tea showed us an easy way to make it at home!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Boba tapioca pearls per serving

1 cup of your favorite tea

Milk, almond milk, or sweetened condensed milk

Honey (or sweetener of choice) to submerge the Boba in.

Instructions:

Combine the Boba with water: Measure 2 cups of water for every 1/4 cup of Boba being prepared into a saucepan. Bring the water to a boil over high heat. Add the boba and stir gently until they begin floating to the top of the water. Cook the Boba: Turn the heat to medium and cook the Boba for 12 to 15 minutes. Remove the pan from heat, cover, and let the pearls sit for another 12 to 15 minutes. Store the Boba until ready to assemble: Once the Boba have finished cooking, drain them from the water and transfer them to a small bowl or container. Pour the sugar syrup over top until the boba are submerged. Let sit until the Boba are room temperature, at least 15 minutes, or refrigerate until ready to use. Boba are best if used within a few hours of cooking, but will keep refrigerated for several days. The boba will gradually harden and become crunchy as they sit. Make the bubble tea: Pour the prepared tea into a tall glass and add the boba. Add milk for a creamy bubble tea. Sweeten to taste with the remaining sweetener used for soaking the boba. Drink through a wide enough straw that boba will come through.