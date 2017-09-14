Arrow – Hero Trailer

(CW) – See the aftermath of last season’s finale episode when Arrow returns on Thursday, October 12th at 9/8c.

After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the South China Sea. Oliver returned home to Starling City, bent on righting the wrongs of his family and fighting injustice. To do this, he created the persona of The Arrow and allied himself with former military man John Diggle, computer-science expert Felicity Smoak, lawyer-turned-vigilante Laurel Lance, billionaire inventor Ray Palmer, and his sister Thea Queen.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with ARROW Online:

Visit ARROW WEBSITE: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/arrow

Like ARROW on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwarrow

Follow ARROW on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_arrow

Follow ARROW on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_arrow

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/