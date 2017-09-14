An end in sight for I-91 construction in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction is ahead of schedule on I-91 in Springfield.

In the next three months, the northbound lanes will be done and the entire highway should be back open by the spring.

“It’s been a hassle,” said Springfield’s Jenaro Arroyo.

For the past two years, construction on I-91 in Springfield has added time to your commute.

“It’s been a nightmare getting to work to and from work it’s a nightmare, instead of taking me 15 minutes, it’s taking anywhere from a half hour to 45 minutes,” said Arroyo.

MassDOT announced Wednesday night that before the end of the year all northbound lanes and ramps will be open and the North bound paving will be complete as well.

“We’re hoping to open to full beneficial use this spring, if things really go good we might open it up earlier than that,” said MassDOT District 2 Highway Director, Patrick Paul.

Also in the next three months, the ramp at Exit 6 south bound at Union Street and Hall of Fame Avenue is expected to re-open. Welcome news to drivers who have been frustrated dealing with unfamiliar traffic on I-91 in Springfield.

“I can’t describe it because if you got to go to work, you got to go very early, it’s too much the traffic is too much,” said Springfield’s Israel Davila.

For the seond year in a row, construction will continue during The Big E. MassDOT is warning drivers to plan for additional travel time for the next 17 days.