Amherst College ranked second best liberal arts college

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the number two ranked liberal arts college in the country and it’s right here in western Massachusetts.

U.S. News and World Report ranked Amherst College the second best liberal arts college in the country.

The college has a long standing policy of not discussing those rankings with the media, but they did let 22News on campus Thursday to talk to students about why they find Amherst College so appealing.

“I actually just came from an astronomy class and I loved it,” said Tony Taitano, an Amherst College Freshman. “The professors here are all so amazing. My professor, the very first day she was jumping across the room. She was showing us how a line could have so much motion within an art piece.”

Amherst ranked fourth in best undergraduate teaching, second in best value, and seventh among the most innovative schools.

Amherst has small class sizes, 35 majors, 100 student organizations, and a well-established athletics program.

Amherst is also part of the Five College Consortium where students can take classes at Smith, Mount Holyoke, UMass Amherst, and Hampshire.

Annual tuition and fees at Amherst College are just over $54,000.